MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee scrap metal yard is feeling the squeeze of global trade tensions, as U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum disrupt its business.

“Once the tariffs came into place, there’s been so much uncertainty,” said Broxton. “Customers canceled orders, steel mills decided they don’t want to make more steel, copper manufacturers aren’t making parts, and basically the whole industry… it’s a slowdown.”

At his recycling yard in Milwaukee, the process seems simple: trucks roll in, workers unload and sort scrap metal.

The material is sold to manufacturers or steel mills. But with global shipping backed up and prices dropping, he said the business model has become harder to sustain.

“The tariffs have stopped the boats from coming, so when you ain’t got boats coming, bringing over stuff,” said Broxton, “they can’t take nothing back, so this is what are big problem comes from.”

“If you do get rid of it now, you probably won’t get the price that you usually get,” he said.

Lower profits and fewer orders have turned into tough conversations for Broxton and his team.

“It’s kind of a wake-up call,” he said.