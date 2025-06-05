TAMPA, Fla. — Gold and silver will once again be legal tender in the state of Florida.

What You Need To Know Gold and silver coins will soon be legal tender in Florida



A bill signed by Gov. DeSantis will designate coins at a certain level of purity as currency



Coin businesses, like Coinacopia in Tampa, are eager to see the change because one of its owners feels it brings the state back to using "real money"



The law will go into effect in July 2026

This comes after Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill re-designating some of those types of coins as currency.

Like Scrooge McDuck in a bank vault, counting coins is a pastime Stephen Howard could spend hours doing.

“It just puts you in another world. You know?” Howard said. “There’s no politics, there’s no strife, there’s no war. It’s just a pleasant place.”

Howard is a military veteran, originally from Kansas City, and has had a fascination with all types of coins since he was a kid.

“Kind of my therapy from time to time if I just wanted to escape,” Howard said.

So much so that it’s now his business in Tampa.

It’s called Coinacopia, and it feels like any coin you can conjure up in your mind they have in stock.

He and his partners know their stuff.

It’s exactly why he’s excited that starting July of next year, gold and silver coins that hit a certain purity level can be used as money.

“The governor is getting us back to real money,” Howard said, “which I love because it will hold its value so much better.”

That’s because, he says, the U.S. dollar tends to fluctuate more than gold and silver.

Since both of those are somewhat finite resources, the value is always there.

“It makes it real,” Howard said. “And this has been a value that humans have trusted for as long as we have had a written history of what we’re doing.”

He says he’s been following this bill closely because he thinks it stands to benefit his business as well.

“I think people will be more interested,” Howard said. “People will want to learn more. And in our store here, we love to teach.”

To Stephen, this is history repeating itself, considering the U.S. went off the gold and silver standards in 1971.

This move gives Florida a chance to use, what Howard calls, real money again.

Businesses still have the right to decide whether they want to accept these coins as payment.

As for Coinacopia, they host a coin show on the first Saturday of every month, meaning their next show will be happening this weekend from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.