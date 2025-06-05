ORLANDO, Fla. — A local theme park has just gone global.
- Gatorland has launched an international conservation organization, called Gatorland Global, which is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit.
- The goal is to protect and preserve alligators in Florida and crocodiles all over the world. “While the name Gatorland builds trust and faith and family, Gatorland Global is going to add to that,” said Savannah Boan, international ambassador for Gatorland Global Conservation. “And (it encourages) people being able to work with us. Maybe (they) want to donate funds, maybe (they) want to get involved on another level.”
- The theme park works with state trappers to bring “nuisance” alligators here, instead of them getting killed. Outside of Florida, Gatorland Global supports several research facilities and sanctuaries to conserve critically endangered crocodilians and their habitats.
- Gatorland’s president and CEO, Mark McHugh, hopes people can think of gators differently. “We want them to fall in love with the animals; fall in love with what we’re doing and that creates that greater sense of saving these animals around the world,” he said.
- Gatorland is touted as a leader in alligator safety, conservation, and public education since 1949.