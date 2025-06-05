PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Former Republican Congressman David Jolly has announced that he is running for governor of Florida and will do so as a Democrat.

Jolly formally announced his bid on Thursday, becoming the latest party convert, hoping to wrest back the state’s shift to the right. Under state law, term-limited Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis can’t run for reelection in 2026.

What You Need To Know Former Republican Congressman David Jolly has announced that he is running for governor of Florida



Jolly, who formally announced his bid Thursday, said he is running as a Democrat



Jolly was first elected to his Tampa Bay area congressional seat during a 2014 special election, and was reelected for one full term

Jolly, 52, said he’s confident that issues such as affordability, funding public schools, and strengthening campaign finance and ethics laws will resonate with all voters in 2026.

“I actually think Republicans in Tallahassee have gone too far in dividing us. I think we should get politicians out of the classrooms, out of the doctor’s offices,” Jolly said. “I think enough people in Florida, even some Republicans, now understand that. That the culture wars have gone too far.”

Jolly was first elected to his Tampa Bay area congressional seat during a 2014 special election, and was reelected for one full term. The attorney and former lobbyist underwent a political evolution that spurred him to leave the Republican Party in 2018 to become an independent and then a registered Democrat.

Jolly said he has considered himself “part of the Democratic coalition” for five or so years, and believes in what he sees as the party’s “fundamental values” — that government can help people, that the economy should be “fair” to all, and that immigrants should be celebrated.

“I struggled to exercise those values in the Republican Party,” Jolly said, continuing: “The actual registration as a Democrat wasn’t a pivot. It was a kind of a formality.”

Jolly joined the Florida Democratic Party at what is arguably one of its most vulnerable points in years. Florida currently has no Democrats elected to statewide office, and there are now 1.2 million more registered Republicans than Democrats, according to the state’s active voter rolls.

On the Republican side, Jolly will face Trump-backed Rep. Byron Donalds, who is also a frequent presence on cable news as a surrogate for the president. Among the other names floated as potential GOP candidates are former Rep. Matt Gaetz and Casey DeSantis.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.