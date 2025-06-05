PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation Thursday that aims to better protect the health and safety of firefighters in the state.
House Bill 929 updates the Florida Firefighters Occupational Safety and Health Act by expanding its scope to include occupational diseases and suicide prevention. The bill directs the Department of Financial Services' Division of the State Fire Marshal to adopt standards to limit health risks, including mental health impacts and exposure to toxic substances.
The new law goes into effect July 1 and:
- Limits standard firefighter shifts to 42 hours per week to try to reduce burnout
- Requires departments to buy gear free of hazardous chemicals after it becomes available on the commercial market
- Requires the Division of the State Fire Marshall to monitor mental health impacts, including suicide risks, and to set up protocols to prevent suicides
- Identify employers that have a high frequency of work-related injuries, suicides and occupational diseases and help them develop and put into practice better safety and health programs
"Firefighters put their lives on the line to save others,” DeSantis said during remarks to the 81st Annual Convention of the Florida Professional Firefighters. “The heroic work takes a physical and mental toll. HB 929 recognizes the risks and strengthens Florida’s commitment to the well-being of our firefighters, and I was proud to sign it alongside some of the state’s hometown heroes today.”