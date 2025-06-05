FRANKLIN, Ky. — Las Vegas-based Circa Sports is expanding its Kentucky footprint and is set to debut Kentucky's largest sportsbook at The Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs in Simpson County.

What You Need To Know Circa Sports will open Kentucky's largest sportsbook at The Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs



The 21-and-up venue is set to open this summer



It will feature an 80-foot-wide LED screen, premium seating and a live broadcast studio



The Las Vegas-based brand also operates in Nevada, Illinois, Iowa and Colorado

The 21-and-up venue will open this summer, according to a release.

“After operating in Kentucky for a year, introducing a sportsbook of this caliber to the region marks a significant milestone for Circa Sports,” said Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa Sports. “Along with Kentucky, we're also seeing tremendous excitement from fans in Tennessee—especially in Nashville. Together with The Mint, we’re creating a high-tech betting destination that will bring a new level of live-viewing excitement for customers across both states. The Mint has been an exceptional partner in turning this vision into reality, and we look forward to welcoming guests later this year.”

Here are some highlights:

80-Foot-Wide Viewing Experience: Circa Sports said fans can watch all the game day action on an 80-foot-wide LED screen, complete with a 31-foot-wide odds board displaying real-time lines and updates.

Circa Sports said fans can watch all the game day action on an 80-foot-wide LED screen, complete with a 31-foot-wide odds board displaying real-time lines and updates. Premium Seating Options: Guests can relax in one of 113 stadium-style seats, luxury recliners or three tiers of booth-style seating.

Guests can relax in one of 113 stadium-style seats, luxury recliners or three tiers of booth-style seating. Flexible Betting Access: The sportsbook will feature five staffed betting stations, including an ADA-accessible station and four self-service kiosks. Three self-service kiosks will be located within The Mint Kentucky Downs casino for ultimate convenience.

The sportsbook will feature five staffed betting stations, including an ADA-accessible station and four self-service kiosks. Three self-service kiosks will be located within The Mint Kentucky Downs casino for ultimate convenience. Live Broadcast Studio: A VSiN (Vegas Stats & Information Network) broadcast studio will be housed within the book, where on-air talent will provide analysis and game day content daily. VSiN provides coverage across major sports through broadcasts, podcasts and digital content to inform and empower the betting audience.

"This region, spanning the Kentucky-Tennessee border, is a true sports enthusiast's haven," said Johan Mirkovic, The Mint Gaming Hall Kentucky Downs' vice president and general manager. "The upcoming Circa Sportsbook will elevate the experience, offering the area's premier viewing venue for all your favorite sporting events — no matter where you are. Whether it's electrifying college football Saturdays, NFL Sundays, thrilling baseball playoffs or beyond, this will become the go-to destination for fans to gather, celebrate, and immerse themselves in the excitement."

The release added Kentucky marked the fifth state for Circa Sports, which also operates in Nevada, Illinois, Iowa and Colorado. Details on the grand opening will be shared soon.

Visit Circa Sports' website for more information.