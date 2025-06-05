LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Baseball will host its 10th Super Regional at Jim Patterson Stadium this weekend, facing Miami in a best-of-three series with a trip to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, on the line.

It's the city's first time hosting a Super Regional since 2019, which brought more than $1 million to the city. Businesses near the ballpark are preparing for a surge in business ahead of one exciting weekend.

Jennifer Welch, regional manager at Derby City Pizza near the University of Louisville's campus, said weekends like this one give their kitchens a run for their money.

“We put our ovens to the use every time, especially with events [like this]," Welch said. "This one’s going to be one of the big ones.”

Welch said Derby City Pizza is in the perfect location for Louisville Baseball fans.

“With the baseball tournament just right around the corner, it brings in a good fan base," she said. "We’re hoping to have foot traffic of families and friends coming over from the tournament to enjoy some tailgating in between innings.”

Karen Rayhill, manager of Granville Pub, said they're also preparing for an influx of fans. The bar has been serving Cardinal fans for 85 years.

“We’ve got some extra help coming in this weekend," Rayhill said. "We have extra servers, extra cooks; we have some drink specials."

"We’ll turn all of [our televisions] into one big screen. We have a large outdoor area; we have speakers set up outside where you can hear all the plays on the game.”

Rayhill said UofL sports bring old faces and new.

“Louisville brings in a lot of business," she said. "We have a lot of students that live around here; we also get a lot of the alumni. We get a lot of outside people coming in, and we try to provide them the best service. They all really love it here.”

The series will kick off Friday at 3 p.m., with game two set for Saturday at 11 a.m. If necessary, a third and final game will take place Sunday.