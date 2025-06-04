AUSTIN, Texas — Elon Musk’s Tesla is set to expand with another facility in Central Texas.

The electric vehicle maker is reportedly leasing a 300,000 square foot space in the Austin Hills Commerce Center, five miles from its Giga Texas manufacturing facility, the Austin Business Journal reports.

While plans for the space are unclear, the lease term began on June 1.

News of the expansion comes on the heels of Musk’s departure as a top adviser in the Trump administration, where he led efforts to reduce spending. His involvement with the president and his cabinet has also led to a drop in his popularity. An AP poll published in April found that about two-thirds of U.S. adults think the billionaire has too much influence in Washington.

It seems Musk is now refocusing his efforts on his own businesses.

In April, a report revealed Musk’s plans to expand Giga Texas to establish what the billionaire called an “ecological paradise.” The project would add 3.78 miles of riverfront, wildlife corridors, walking and cycling trails, picnic areas, sports facilities, a waterfront amphitheater and more.