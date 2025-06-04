WAUKESHA, Wis. — From the moment Wendy and Brad Kleman unlock the door of their business Sew Much More in the morning, there is motion.

In the back classroom, you’ll find a group of women cutting and sewing by hand while chit-chatting about their families and the day’s events.

“We share a lot with each other,” said class instructor Carol Gallagher. “We talk a lot and share our family history and things.”

In the next room, you will find store co-owner Wendy Kleman working at her sewing machine, taking a few minutes to relax in between customers.

Wendy Kleman said business overall has remained strong since the sewing industry saw a major boost during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, many people took up the hobby as a way to pass the time, and to make homemade masks. Like many COVID hobbies, excitement has dwindled five years on, but Wendy Kleman said at least some of those who took it up have kept going with it.

“I would say 10 to 20% of those people have stuck with the hobby, and are continuing to pursue it and want to learn more about it and expand their skill level for sewing,” said Wendy Kleman.

Even that small increase in customers can make a difference, especially as the store works to pull in younger shoppers.

The recent closure of all Joann Fabrics stores nationwide, including its 16 locations in Wisconsin, has been something Wendy Kleman has watched closely. While it may seem like big-box closures would benefit smaller retailers selling some similar items, she said it isn’t always the case.

Wendy Kleman said she is sad to see the stores go. She said she viewed them less as competition and more as a complementary business.

“They were able to offer a bigger variety of things than we could ever offer. They were able to get a price point on things that because they were a big-box buyer, we can’t get. People are coming here looking for things and we can’t offer everything,” said Wendy Kleman.

Staff at Sew Much More are also eyeing the impact tariffs could have on their business. Brad Kleman handles ordering for the store. He said they stocked up on inventory ahead of the tariffs, so they aren’t yet seeing a huge impact; however, as supplies eventually dwindle, there is uncertainty.

“A lot of our stuff is coming out of either Canada, coming from Switzerland, Thailand, all over. We have been informed by some of the product vendors that when they run out, there is going to be a pause on bringing some of these items in,” said Brad Kleman.

Despite some uncertainty, the Klemans are moving forward on plans to open a second location, this time in the Madison metro area. She said it isn’t something they would be doing if they didn’t believe the market for it existed.

“How lucky are we? Our business is still growing and we can do that?” said Wendy Kleman.