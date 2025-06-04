OHIO — The Ohio Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday the 2025 Vineyard Expansion Assistance Program application period is open for both new and existing Ohio vineyards.

What You Need To Know Many Ohio wineries and vineyards have to source grapes from other states, according to ODA



The Vineyard Expansion Assistance Program helps owners find high-quality grapes grown in Ohio



The program helps wineries and vineyards, both new and existing, replace non-bearing vines or plant new ones Applications must be submitted by Friday, June 27, and applications can be attained by emailing christy.eckstein@agri.ohio.gov

ODA explained because of the small number of grapes produced in Ohio, many wineries, farmers markets and retailers have to buy grapes from different varieties from other states. The program helps provide a source for high-quality grapes grown in Ohio, ODA explained. This allows wineries and vineyards replace non-bearing vines or to plant new vines.

“Ohio is recognized for the quality of our crops and grapes are no exception,” said Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Brian Baldridge in a release. “Our grape industry helps contribute $6.6 billion to our economy. Having access to this program will set up our grape growers for success for years to come.”

The program funding helps cover the cost the grape vines planted, and each grower can apply for up to $1,500 per half acre with a maximum of three acres, ODA explained. Only Ohio growers are eligible, and the planting must happen in the spring of 2026.

Applications must be received by the Ohio Grape Industries committee by Friday, June 27. For those wanting an application, please contact Christy Eckstein by emailing christy.eckstein@agri.ohio.gov.

According to the ODA, Ohio is the seventh largest wine producer in the U.S. It has nearly 1,500 acres of vineyards and sells about 1.2 million gallons of wine each year.