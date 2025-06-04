MELBOURNE, Fla. — Thousands of dollars in damage was done to a nonprofit after vandals destroyed their office in Melbourne.

For 50 years, Women’s Center of Brevard has given support, safety and hope to domestic violence, sexual assault and trauma survivors.

Someone ransacked their offices last week. The vandalism was discovered when one of Executive Director Stephanie Husted’s co-workers arrived for a meeting and saw graffiti on the wall.

“At that point, we knew something was wrong. We backed out of the building, we called the police and that’s when we discovered there was damage done throughout the entire building,” Husted said.

Nearly every room was damaged, with computers smashed, more graffiti with green spray paint, picture frames broken, holes punched in walls and door frames, and a chair crushed into a wall that is still there.

“Just going through pure destruction, through our offices, through our hallways, and it just doesn’t make any sense,” Husted said.

And some things like computer monitors and headphones were stolen.

The center was already struggling to repair the aging building’s electrical and plumbing systems.

Husted says it feels like that progress was wiped out overnight.

“We try to put all our resources towards services to the community, so things like this really impact our budget,” she said.

They reported that no confidential client information was taken.

Husted wants to make sure people know they continue to serve while getting through this incident.

“We are still a safe space, and we don’t want this to deter anyone from reaching out for help,” she said.

The center has moved to a temporary office at 1565 Sarno Road, just a couple miles away.

They will provide client services there and continue operating in north Brevard at their Julia Street office in Titusville.