CINCINNATI — INEOS ABS will permanently close its Addyston plant later this year, set to begin around or on Aug. 1, 2025.

The company is a plastic resin manufacturer and originally announced the closure last October.

“Over the past few years, we have seen the ABS market become increasingly competitive, particularly with growing competition from overseas imports,” said Steve Harrington, CEO of INEOS Styrolution and INEOS ABS, in a news release. “After a thorough analysis, we concluded that the substantial investment needed to continue operations and achieve profitable cost competitiveness makes this site no longer economical. This difficult yet necessary decision is driven primarily by external market conditions and is not a reflection of the performance or dedication of our team in Addyston.”

At the Addyston site, the company manufactures ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene) and SAN (styrene acrylonitrile) which are used in automotive, household, health care and construction fields.

According to a filing with the Ohio Office of Workforce Development, the company is planning to lay off over 80 employees in several rounds. The first round is expected to start on Aug. 1, or within 14 days after.

INEOS said in the filing that their schedule of layoffs is expected to be:

Aug. 1, or within 14 days

Aug. 31, or within 14 days

Sept. 12, or within 14 days

Oct. 3 or within 14 days

Oct. 31, or within 14 days

Nov. 21 or within 14 days

Dec. 26, or within 14 days

March 30, 2026, or within 14 days

The company said some affected employees are represented by the International Chemical Worker’s Union Council, Local 561C. According to the filing, since the plant closing is permanent, bumping rights — which means senior union members displace a less senior employee in another position — will not exist for represented employees and no bumping rights exist for unrepresented employees.

