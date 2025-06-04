TAMPA, Fla. — A longtime cuisine couple opened an eatery in South Tampa in right before Hurricanes Helene and Milton left behind major flood damage— yet they prevailed!
Chefs Ricardo Castro and Rosanna Rivera already have a spot in Pinellas Park, also the sight of their catering kitchen.
Castro said the best part of this dish is seeing his customers reaction.
Today’s recipe is a summer dessert.
Lemon Meringue Pie
Ingredients
4 Mini Pie Shells
5 oz. Sugar
5 oz. Egg yokes
5 oz. Lemon juice
6 oz. Butter
2 tbsp. Lemon zest
4 egg whites
1 ¾ c. sugar
1 cup water
Dash of Cream of Tartar
Dash of Vanilla Extract
Directions
Zest Lemon.
Squeeze Lemon juice.
Separate egg yolks from egg whites.
Combine juice, zest, yokes and sugar.
Mix on medium low heat for about 20 minutes.
Remove, strain mixture and slowly add butter to emulsify.
Cool mixture.
Make a simple syrup with sugar and water boiled at 240 degrees.
Start beating egg whites and add the simple syrup, Cream of Tartar and Vanilla Extract.
Add lemon mixture to mini shells and pipe on meringue.
If available, take a light torch to meringue to toast tips.