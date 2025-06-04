MALTA, N.Y. – GlobalFoundries is spending an additional $3 billion to expand operations at its Saratoga County chip plant and in Vermont so it can collaborate with Apple and other major tech companies in response to the exploding growth of artificial intelligence, the company said Wednesday.

The announcement will bring GlobalFoundries' total commitments to semiconductor manufacturing, advanced packaging and AI innovation across New York and Vermont to $16 billion.

GlobalFoundries said it's working with Apple, SpaceX, AMD, Qualcomm Technologies and others to bring semiconductor production to the U.S. and diversify its supply chains.

The added $3 billion will go toward advanced semiconductor research and development, innovative packaging, silicon photonics and next-generation technologies, the company said. It will help onshore parts of the company's supply chain – a goal of President Donald Trump, company leaders said.

“At GlobalFoundries, we are proud to partner with pioneering technology leaders to manufacture their chips in the United States — advancing innovation while strengthening economic and supply chain resiliency,” said Tim Breen, CEO of GlobalFoundries.

Breen said the "AI revolution" is driving strong demand for the company's technologies.

Sen. Chuck Schumer applauded the investment, saying it would build on the more than $1.5 billion in CHIPS funding he helped secure to support the expansion of GlobalFoundries’ existing fab in Malta and the construction of a second fab at the site.

Schumer called it a win for GlobalFoundries, upstate New York's chip supply chain and national security.

“Today we continue to show our commitment to U.S. manufacturing by partnering with our customers to onshore critical components of the supply chain needed for datacenters, communications infrastructure, AI edge devices and more,” said Thomas Caulfield, executive chairman of GlobalFoundries. “Thanks to the leadership of Senator Schumer and the New York Delegation, New York has become a world class ecosystem for semiconductor manufacturing and R&D. Today’s investment will reestablish secure, domestic supply chains for critical technologies and continue to bring high-paying manufacturing jobs to Upstate New York.”