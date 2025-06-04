CLEVELAND — The U.S. Department of Labor is suspending operations at Job Corps Centers across the country, including in Cincinnati, Cleveland and Dayton.

What You Need To Know The Cleveland Job Corps Center will suspend operations by June 30



The U.S. Department of Labor is beginning a "phased pause operations" in Job Corps center nationwide after an internal review of the program and to align with President Donald Trump's budget proposal



The Cleveland Job Corps Center opened in 1965 and provides students ages 16-24 with education and job training and access to housing and meals

The decision aligns with President Donald Trump’s budget proposal and comes after a national internal review of the program’s outcomes and structure.

“Without this program, a lot of students could be left without resources and no hope," Cleveland Job Corps Center Director Justin Wright said.

Wright has been the center director at the Cleveland Job Corps Center for the last two years and has worked within the national Job Corps program for a decade. He said he’s seen firsthand how vital of a resource it is in the city of Cleveland.

“A lot of our students come to us with grave challenges, coming from disenfranchised backgrounds, areas where they may not have a lot of resources," said Wright. "I look at this mission as not always what can a student gain from the program but what can a student become?”

The Cleveland Job Corps Center was founded in 1965 and today serves over 400 students between the ages of 16 and 24. It provides them with education and job training. More importantly, Wright said, it gives low-income students housing and meals.

“Sometimes, a student doesn’t know where their next move is going to be, where their next meal is coming from, where their next job employment may happen, or a roof over their head. This is that resource for them," Wright said.

That resource is going away this month as the U.S. Department of Labor is beginning a phased pause in operations at all Job Corps Centers, including Cleveland’s.

The Department of Labor released a Job Corps transparency report that cited low graduation rates, high costs and a rise in incident reports as reasons for the decision.

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer released a statement saying, in part, "The program is no longer achieving the intended outcomes that students deserve. We remain committed to ensuring all participants are supported through this transition and connected with the resources they need to succeed as we evaluate the program’s possibilities.”

Democratic Congresswoman Shontel Brown, OH-11, said she strongly disagrees with closing Job Corps Centers.

“This is a lifeline; it’s something that the Trump administration sees as a line item," Brown said. "We recognize that these programs do have some things that can be improved upon but killing the program doesn’t benefit anyone.”

Current students at the Cleveland Job Corps Center said the program has helped them take control of their futures.

“This has further improved my life," building construction technology student Dasontey Chaney said. "Before I came here, I was into bad things. When I came here, it was a whole change.”

“It was essential for me to establish my career and brighten my future," said student Malachi Hemphill.

Student Kevin Britt expresses disappointment that young people in Cleveland won’t get the same opportunity he has.

“When I came to Job Corps, it was an opportunity for me to get on my feet," Britt said. "It’s very disappointing to hear because I know a lot of kids who had lives like me that won’t be able to have the same opportunity I have.”

The pause in operations at the Cleveland Job Corps Center will happen by June 30. Wright said he will continue to put students first even as the center gets ready to shut its doors.

“This is not just a job for us, it’s a mission," said Wright. "These students are our heart. We’re going to do everything we can. We’re going to give them all the resources we can in these last coming days.”