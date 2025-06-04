MILWAUKEE — Central Standard Craft Distillery announced on Wednesday its moving the company’s main distillery operations to a reimagined section of the historic Harley-Davidson campus.

The 73,000-square-foot space in Milwaukee’s Near West Side neighborhood will have a full distillery production, a tasting room, distillery tours and private events.

Brewery leaders said this will give visitors a chance to see behind the scenes of the distilling process in ways they haven’t before.

The added space will also allow the brewery to expand barreling capacity by 20-times what it currently can produce, because everything will be under one roof. Central Standard’s current production spans across three facilities in Milwaukee.

The current distillery space, purchased in 2017, will be sold, the brewery said.

Central Standard said it expects the expanded production space will allow it to double the amount of staff it employs.

Leaders said the collaboration with Harley-Davidson seemed to like the “perfect fit.”

“We started Central Standard Craft Distillery to be a part of Milwaukee and grow with it. This partnership and expansion continue to affirm that mission,” said Central Standard’s co-founder and president, Pat McQuillan, in a press release. “With this purchase, we’re excited to deepen our roots in the city we love, and to show our commitment and investment in the Milwaukee community.”

Harley-Davidson will continue to operate at the site as it also undergoes a campus refurbishment. Harley-Davidson’s Chief Human Resources Officer Tori Termaat said Harley-Davidson is excited to welcome Central Standard to its campus.

The brewery’s move comes after the success of spaces such as its Downtown Milwaukee Crafthouse & Kitchen. HGA, the same architect firm that helped build up that project, will help in the selection process for the construction of the new facility.

“With the success of our Crafthouse & Kitchen, as well as the regional growth of our spirits and RTD products, this expansion presents the perfect timing and opportunity for continued strategic growth,” said Central Standard’s co-founder and CEO, Evan Hughes, in a release. “We’re well-positioned to exponentially grow our production capacity, to continue to meet consumer demand for our offerings, and to engage with the Milwaukee community in new and exciting ways.”

Officials said they will break ground on the new Central Standard production facility in late summer 2025, with a tentative opening to the public in late spring 2026.