FLORIDA — The Florida Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously approved Gov. Ron DeSantis' pick for the state's next Commissioner of Education, Anastasios Kamoutsas.
DeSantis recommended Kamoutsas to replace Manny Diaz, Jr. in the role following Diaz's appointment to serve as Interim President of the University of West Florida beginning next month.
“Stasi Kamoutsas has delivered on important issues like parental rights, school choice, and fighting back against radical ideologies in education,” said DeSantis. “I am confident that he will continue to serve our state well as the next Commissioner of Education, and I thank Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. for his dedicated and productive service.”
Kamoutsas currently serves as DeSantis' deputy chief of staff.
He first joined the Florida Department of Education's office of General Counsel in 2019. Kamoutsas then went on to serve as General Counsel, then chief of staff at the education department, before serving as the governor's deputy chief of staff where he overees policy efforts related to education, law enforcement and emergency management.
Diaz has served as education commissioner since June 2022.