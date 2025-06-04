BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two people and a dog are OK after their small plane went down in the Indian River in Brevard County on Wednesday.
The Piper PA-23 crashed in the waters south of Melbourne Beach just before 2 p.m., Federal Aviation Administration officials said.
Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputies, firefighters and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission employees rushed to the scene.
Witnesses said a man hopped on a kayak and went several hundred yards out to rescue the men and dog, whose identities were not released.
Strong winds pushed through the area at the time of the crash.
The FAA is investigating.