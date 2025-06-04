COCOA, Fla. — A 19-year-old Titusville man was arrested this week and charged in connection with a May 17 shooting outside a Cocoa business that left a 1-year-old child injured.

Lynnard Woods was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with aggravated child abuse, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, assault with intent to commit a felony, discharging a weapon in public and openly carrying a weapon.

Investigators say around 50 shots were fired on May 17 when a juvenile male and woman exited the business with a stroller and were attacked by several individuals who had just arrived in a black Mercedes.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivy said at the time of the shooting that the juvenile male exchanged gunfire with the three individuals. He said the shooting appeared to have stemmed from an ongoing feud, and the juvenile was taken into custody at the scene.

Ivey said the woman left the baby at the scene and fled, but went back to retrieve her after the shooting stopped. While dozens of shots were fired, the child was the only person hit, and Ivey said her injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

At the time of the shooting, he said he was shocked at the brazenness of the individuals involved.

"Unbelievable to me that individuals would be out here shooting at each other in the first place," he said. "But then, to put a baby in the middle of all of that is just unbelievable."

Woods was scheduled to have his first court appearance Wednesday.