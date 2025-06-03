PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — About $33 billion in cuts has been proposed for federal housing, which would eliminate the Community Development Block Grant and Home Investment Partnerships Program.

What You Need To Know About $33 billion in cuts has been proposed for federal housing, which would eliminate the Community Development Block Grant and Home Investment Partnerships Program.



Across Florida, the housing voucher gap is tens of thousands per county. The need in Hillsborough and Orange counties combined exceeds 80,000, yet fewer than 27,000 receive assistance, according to estimates by HUD, the National Low Income Housing Coalition and the Reason Foundation.



The suggested cuts and plan would transform federal rental assistance programs such as Section 8 into state-managed grants and limit rental aid for able-bodied adults to two years.



Land Use and Housing Policy Analyst Christina Mojica says vouchers require adequate housing supply to be effective.

This proposal entails a 43% reduction in housing vouchers and rental assistance.

Christina Mojica grew up in New Jersey. She says life was easier thanks to public housing assistance.

“My mom won a housing voucher from a lottery, and she was able to move uptown in Hoboken, and because of this, I was able to go to a better school," Mojica said. "We had access to better resources, job opportunities."

$33B in proposed federal housing cuts could eliminate HOME & block grants. A 43% drop in #vouchers & rental aid is also on the table.@ReasonFdn #affordablehousing analyst Christina Mojica—who grew up w/ voucher assistance —breaks down the impact. @BN9 🔗 https://t.co/bQm1F8yu8h pic.twitter.com/znI7B4O7PQ — Fadia Mayté Patterson, M.S. (@FadiaTVNews) June 4, 2025

Now, she is a Land Use and Housing Policy analyst with the Reason Foundation.

“A lot of the work that I do surrounds bureaucracy and housing and how that affects the general public,” said Mojica.

Mojica speaks at conferences on this issue. Across Florida, the housing voucher gap is tens of thousands per county. The need in Hillsborough and Orange counties combined exceeds 80,000, yet fewer than 27,000 receive assistance, according to estimates by HUD, the National Low Income Housing Coalition and the Reason Foundation.

“We are seeing a lot of issues in HUD with distributing those vouchers, including long wait times. Some families wait years to use them because there’s a lot of discrimination around vouchers,“ she said.

With proposed budget cuts to 2026 federal housing programs — which would reduce housing vouchers and rental assistance by 43% — some are concerned about what will be available. The suggested cuts and plan would transform federal rental assistance programs such as Section 8 into state-managed grants and limit rental aid for able-bodied adults to two years.

“Those vouchers really support people’s livelihoods,” said Terry Hill.

Hill is a first-time housing voucher participant. Now in her 60s, she says that vouchers are a great help for seniors, who are among the fastest-growing homeless population.

“Some people don’t have pensions, and once they stop working, they have only what is given to them by social security,” said Hill.

Mojica says vouchers require adequate housing supply to be effective.

“We need to pull back on zoning restrictions so we can be able to build, to incentivize homeowners to build. So we can build duplexes and triplexes,” she said.

Mojica says that this would establish a housing market that lifts communities, alleviates economic inequality, and promotes stability for both renters and homeowners.