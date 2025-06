The owners of the Walden Galleria have defaulted on their loans.

According to court documents, Pyramid Management Group has defaulted on a $270 million loan.

The bank that currently administers the loan, Wells Fargo Bank National Association, is petitioning for a third party receiver to take over the property. They would manage and control the property.

Spectrum News 1 has reached out to Pyramid for comment.

Walden Galleria first opened in 1989.