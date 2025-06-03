ORLANDO, Fla. — A Central Florida ministry has big plans to help Orlando’s homeless population.

However, Orange County commissioners need to rezone the area before a shelter project can move forward.

What You Need To Know Orange County commissioners will decide Tuesday whether to move forward with a new homeless shelter, known as Hope City Refuge The 6-acre facility would include more than 200 emergency and transitional housing units for teens in crisis to address the homelessness problem in Orange County



Last year, Kaleo Ministries, the ministry that would oversee the shelter’s operations, had to close following dozens of code violations and safety concerns



Commissioners will vote on the final decision to rezone the property for a homeless shelter

Last time commissioners addressed plans for the Hope City Refuge homeless shelter, discussions lasted well over an hour.

A zoning change could help place hundreds of unhoused individuals in emergency and temporary housing.

However, it’s a matter some in the community are watching closely, because the ministry in charge of the shelter, Kaleo Ministries, came under fire last year.

The Orange County Fire Marshall shut down the unpermitted homeless shelter in 2024 for safety issues after it received 38 code violations.

Hope City Refuge executive officer and Kaleo Ministries pastor, Marcos Diaz, isn’t backing down.

Diaz told Spectrum News in March that he is working to resolve the issues to open a 6-acre facility on Harrell Road for at-risk teens and those aging out of foster care.

The group presented its development plan to the Orange County Planning and Zoning Commission in January, and was granted a continuation in March to address multiple county code violations, some of which dated to 2021.

The new facility would include 120 transitional housing units, 120 emergency housing units, a 9,000-square-foot drug treatment center, and an additional 9,000-square-foot educational facility.

Orange County District 3 Commissioner Mayra Uribe said making a decision on this has been tough, because both sides have mixed reviews on the matter.

But, she said she remains hopeful that the project can more forward in a way that benefits the community as a whole.

“I hope for the applicant to be respectful to the community and create a system — and I think we’ve tried to put in some measures that would really protect the community from this," Uribe said. "But I also hope it becomes a relationship of the community and this entire process where they realize we’re working together, and we do just want better for our community and that no one loses out in this process."

In a community meeting that took place in September 2024, more than 50 residents who live near the potential homeless shelter expressed various concerns about the project — including the possibility of increased crime, traffic impacts and maintenance of the site.

While the project is experiencing some opposition, Uribe said there are also many people who support the plan.

“Constituents that live in the area are not very happy ... but at the same time, we’re hearing from constituents in Orange County who are saying to us, ‘We need this. Please allow this to happen,'" she said. "So it’s been mixed reviews and then also, the applicant has been creating partnerships with different organizations and they’re committed to try to help move this forward.”

According to the Homeless Services Network's 2025 annual point-in-time count, 1,972 individuals were experiencing homelessness in Orange County.

While that number showed a slight decrease in the number of people experiencing homelessness in Orange County compared to 2024, HSN advocates say that’s likely because of “fear spawned by a new state law that essentially bans sleeping on public property,” making reference to the public camping ban that went into effect in October 2024.