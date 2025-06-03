OHIO — The Ohio Department of Agriculture announced June as "Ohio Wine Month."

At the Ohio Wine Month Kick-Off Celebration, wines from across the state were recognized for several awards including 2025 Director’s Choice, Ohio Wine Competition Best of Show, Best of Ohio and the Director's Choice for Best Red, Best White, Best Dessert and Best Sparkling/Rosé wines.

“These awards highlight the strength of our state’s winemaking industry and the people passion of the people behind it,” said Director Brian Baldridge. "We congratulate this year’s winners and those who take part in recognizing the importance of Ohio’s $6.6 billion grape and wine industry. Whether you’re a longtime enthusiast or a curious newcomer, there’s never been a better time to discover Ohio wines.”

The 2025 Ohio Wine Competition was held May 13 to May 15 and was coordinated by Kent State University Ashtabula and had a record-breaking 545 entries in the competition.

The Overall Best in Show Award went to Ferrante Winery Rosé, a non-vintage, Grand River Valley.

Best of Show and Best of Ohio Sparkling Wine: M Cellars, “Madelyn” (Riesling), 2023, Grand River Valley

Grand River Cellars, Riesling, 2023, Grand River Valley

Maize Valley, "Hanky Panky" (Pink Catawba), Non-Vintage, American

North Coast Wine Club, "Left Side", 2021, Grand River Valley

D&D Smith, Blackberry, Non-Vintage, American

Raven's Glenn, "Scarlet Raven", 2021, American

Raven’s Glenn, “Scarlet Raven”, 2021, American Best of Show and Best of Ohio Ice Wine: Ferrante Vineyards, Vidal Blanc Ice Wine, 2023, Grand River Valley

Baldridge also announced the Director's Choice awards for the wine varities, including:

Director’s Choice Best Red Wine: 2023 Le Petit Chevalier Chambourcin from Creola in Vinton County

2023 South River Grand River Valley Semillon from Geneva in Ashtabula County

2022 Ferrante Grand River Valley Bourbon Barrel Aged Vidal Blanc Ice Wine from Geneva in Ashtabula County

2022 Ferrante Grand River Valley Bourbon Barrel Aged Vidal Blanc Ice Wine from Geneva in Ashtabula County Director’s Choice Sparkling/Rosé Wine: 2021 M Cellars Grand River Valley Blanc de Blancs from Geneva in Ashtabula County

The "Best of Ohio" designation was given to the "Best of Show" wines made from a minimum 90% Ohio-grown American/Labrusca, Hybrid and Vinifera grape varieties and have received the Ohio Quality Wine seal designation.

View a complete list of the 2025 medal winners by clicking here.