Onondaga County has been waiting to see a draft version of Micron’s Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS), a report that dives deep into the effect the massive chip making facility will have on the region’s water, air quality, and native species. While some anticipated the release of the report in early June, Onondaga County officials say the public will have to wait a little longer.

What You Need To Know A draft environmental impact statement for the Micron project will be made available to the public, hopefully before the end of the month



The public comment period will run from Juen 25 to Aug. 11, and was extended from 30 days to 45 days



Groundbreaking for the Micron project could happen as soon as late November

In a press conference Tuesday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon explained that the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency (OCIDA) and the Chips Program Office (CPO) have been working diligently to strengthen what Micron has given them into what they feel is a complete document, suitable for public review.

A special meeting is scheduled for June 25, where OCIDA will be asked to vote to release the document to the public. If that passes, a public comment will begin, and has been extended from 30 days to 45 days, meaning the public will have until Aug. 11 to digest at least 1,000 pages of information, charts, and graphs. OCIDA is expected to hold a public hearing to hear comments on the DEIS on July 24, about 30 days after the document is made available to the public.

Once the public comment period closes, OCIDA and CPO will work to respond to all comments made and prepare a final environmental impact statement.

The vote to accept the final EIS will happen in October, allowing for a groundbreaking by the end of October or early November, marking the start of a new era for the Central New York region.

“This is what will answer the questions the public has related to traffic, related to mitigation, related to all sorts of impacts to the community,” McMahon said. “And certainly, this is what is necessary, in the state of New York, to get a mega project going.”