MADISON, Wis. — A Ukrainian restaurant in Madison is officially closing, a little over a year and a half after opening.

Saturday was the last day for Touch of Ukraine on Winnebago Street.

Shelli Rodgers, a longtime customer, said she’ll miss the fresh, authentic food.

“The food is so good here and the people are so nice,” Rodgers said. “It doesn’t make any sense.”

The restaurant is owned by three Ukrainian refugees and staffed by several more. They made the announcement on their Facebook page in early May.

The owners did not want to comment. According to the Wisconsin State Journal, the restaurant didn’t have enough business to pay the bills.

“I feel good about supporting Ukraine and Ukrainian people and I’m just sad [with] the way things have turned out like this,” Rodgers said.

It’s the sentiment of being able to support people directly affected by the Ukrainian war that kept customers like Kendall Dehn coming back.

“It’s something concrete,” he said. “We see the results. There are people here who came over under adverse circumstances that I can’t even personally imagine. Then they try to start this up and get something going.”

According to the State Journal, a new restaurant group will take over Touch of Ukraine’s space after renovations are made. That group has offered jobs to all the Ukrainian staff working there.

“Hopefully, something comes out of it later,” Dehn said. “Hopefully, everyone here is somehow taken care of and then they do okay.”