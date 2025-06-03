Kaiser Foundation Health Plan reached an agreement to buy the 6.28-acres site of The Maui News in Wailuku. The area is just northwest of Maui Memorial Medical Center, which is operated by the Kaiser-subsidiary Maui Health, and next to the Kaiser Permanente Medical Office.

What You Need To Know Kaiser will buy the 6.28-acres site, which includes three buildings, from Maui Island Holdings, LLC



Under the terms of the agreement, Maui News will be allowed to continue to use the office space and printing press for one year





Maui News General Manager Jenni DeFouw said the newspaper is already looking for new facilities and plans to move asap

Kaiser will buy the property from Maui Island Holdings, LLC. The site includes three buildings, with more than 43,000 square feet, according to a news release. Spectrum News asked Kaiser about the price of the purchase, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.



Under the terms of the agreement, Maui News will be allowed to continue to use the office space and printing press for one year. But Maui News General Manager Jenni DeFouw said the newspaper is already looking for new facilities and plans to move as quickly as possible. This includes plans to transition printing The Maui News and clients' publications to another press.

“We are excited to move into a new space that better suits our needs and is more accessible to our readers and advertisers,” said DeFouw, who noted that more than half of the current building space is not occupied. “This is an investment in our future that will allow us to focus all of our energy on delivering the content and advertising the greater Maui community expects and deserves.”

With the property sale and upcoming move, DeFouw said the newspaper will usher in a new, more modern era. Currently, the paper is published daily at mauinews.com and on Thursdays in print. No other details about the future of Maui News were provided.

In 2000, Ogden Newspapers, a West Virginia-based publisher, bought Maui News. Ogden Newspapers owns community newspapers in more than 50 markets across the U.S. In 2023, the publisher announced they were looking to sell The Maui News, but nothing was finalized.

Michelle Broder Van Dyke covers the Hawaiian Islands for Spectrum News Hawaii. Email her at michelle.brodervandyke@charter.com.