GULFPORT, Fla. — Monday marked two years since Fusion 49th District was formed.

It’s a group of business owners, residents and city leaders from St. Pete and Gulfport that work to bring positive change to 49th Street South.

It's change that has made a difference for one business owner in the district, Julio Pagan.

His business, Julio's Empanadas, lies on the corner of the district.

Pagan prides himself in selling what he calls the best quality empanadas.

“We have 16 different flavors, beef, chicken, we have loaded chorizo,” he said.

Pagan opened the business three years ago, and since then, it’s come with its ups and downs.

“When we first opened it was really good, after the hurricane we slowed down a lot," he said. "Most everyone was affected in this area really bad, the beach everything, but things are starting to get back together now.”

Pagan says it’s thanks to Fusion 49th District that the area is starting to see a boom in foot traffic.

Organization leaders shared updates on their accomplishments during their two-year anniversary general meeting.

“The idea has always been to empower the residents, empower the business owners and those who live and work in the corridor to be able to take ownership and lead the initiative,” co-founder Brother John Muhammad said.

Leaders say this year they’re focusing on ensuring residents are hurricane ready, providing support to families.

They’re also building relationships with law enforcement and even working to create a Sunday market, so that foot traffic in the area increases.

Pagan has attended some of the meetings in the past and he’s even hosted some at his business.

“They network, they recommend other businesses, they eat locally, that’s what helps a small business like us,” he said.

The group is forming several committees in the weeks and months ahead, focusing on the economy, community outreach and beautification.