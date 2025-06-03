ORLANDO, Fla. — The families of the two men killed in last year’s Halloween shooting in Downtown Orlando are taking legal action.

Timothy Schmidt Jr., 19, and 25-year-old Tyrek Hill were fatally shot, and seven others were wounded by gunfire on November 1, 2024, during Halloween festivities in downtown Orlando, after a gunman opened fire in two separate incidents just minutes apart.

The Orlando Police Department charged 17-year-old suspect Jaylen Dwayne Edgar with two counts of first degree murder and six counts of attempted first degree murder. He remains in jail.

Spectrum News generally does not name criminal suspects under the age of 18, but decided to identify Edgar due to his previous criminal record, the serious nature of the alleged crimes and severity of the charges that have been filed against him.

The shooting occurred amid a crowd of tens of thousands.

The families are seeking justice, accountability and change to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Attorneys from The Haggard Law Firm representing both victims’ families will file a lawsuit against the against the City of Orlando, the Orlando Police Department (OPD) and multiple businesses in the downtown’s entertainment district. They want answers in terms of who pulled the permits for the event, but so far have not been able to get a response from any of the parties involved.

Timothy Schmidt, Sr. remembered his son as his best friend.

“My son was overachieving. He had friends of all walks of life, the best friend circle a parent can ever ask for, always laughing, always working on himself,” he said.

Now he’s turned the pain of losing his son into purpose, by creating the Until Forever charity in his honor to help families of crime victims.

“I’ll never get our son back, we can keep his helping heart, the one he was shot directly into at that street over there by providing help and support to others going through the same thing,” Schmidt, Sr. said.

Hill’s mom Teresa Clinton said his son worked for a towing company in Winter Garden, and he was about to purchase his first tow truck at the age of 25. She described him as a kind young man who would always help those around him.

“I like to think of him as the gentle giant that walks into the room and his smile gave joy in the room. He was a young man of love, kind, understanding, a man that gave everyone the benefit of the doubt,” Clinton said.

The lawsuit will be filed later this month. According to attorney Michael Haggard, the suit will allege negligence in crowd control, security planning, and overall public safety measures during one of Orlando’s largest annual events, which drew an estimated 75,000 attendees the night of the shooting.

“We need answers, Orlando needs answers from their government and from this entertainment district, and most importantly, Teresa and Tim need answers as to how this happened and how this will never ever happen again,” Haggard said.

Orlando’s District 5 City Commissioner Shan Rose says downtown safety is the city’s top priority and leaders are working on ways to increase security.

“What we will start looking at is the potential to do some sort of safety checkpoints where we are. If we do happen to close the roads, what safety checkpoints. You can only get in from certain places. So, we know every single person in downtown,” Rose said.

She mentioned it’s a shared responsibility by business owners and stakeholders to work together to make downtown a safer place.

“Making sure the stakeholders are also giving their input because at the end of the day, they also have to be held accountable for the decisions that they make. So, making sure that their venues are safe,” Rose said.

In a workshop hosted by the city in May, city leaders discussed some ideas to improve safety.

Some of the past changes implemented by OPD include traffic flow changes, requiring businesses to get a late-night alcohol sales permit and additional security.

Spectrum News 13 reached out to both the city and the Orlando Police Department for comment on this matter. A spokesperson with the city said they won’t comment on ongoing litigation.

Spectrum News 13 has yet to hear back from OPD.