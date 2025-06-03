Egg prices in Honolulu decreased in May 2025 compared with the previous month.

That’s according to statistics collected by the Hawaii Department of Agriculture, which were released on Monday.

According to HDOA, the benchmark price for a dozen large, locally produced non-organic eggs dropped 5.6% from $9.58 to $9.04, while the price of non-organic mainland eggs declined by 16.5% from $9.32 to $7.78 over the same period. Prices for 18-count cartons saw a similar declining trend of 3% and 17.2%, respectively, for locally produced and imported conventional eggs.

However, these price changes also widened the cost difference between local and mainland eggs, which was nearly on par earlier in 2025.



The prices of local and mainland organic eggs saw similar price decreases as conventional eggs, with the price of locally produced organic eggs dropping 6.7% from $12.07 to $11.26 per dozen. The price for organic mainland eggs had a steeper decline by 14.9% from $9.74 to $8.29 per dozen.

Also, the price range for both local and mainland-imported organic eggs widened in May, a reflection of the greater variability in product offerings, according to HDOA.



HDOA data reveals that egg prices peaked in Hawaii in either March or April 2025, and many consumers on Oahu have been relieved to see a decrease in price. Still, egg prices remain high when compared to the end of 2024, when HDOA data showed the average price for a dozen locally produced conventional eggs was $7.94, while the price of conventional mainland eggs was only $7.28.

Egg prices in Honolulu increased starting in Dec. 2024, primarily because of concerns over the avian flu. Officials detected HPAI in two locations on Oahu in early Nov. 2024, but since then there have been no other confirmed detections of the virus and Hawaii egg production facilities have not been affected. Hawaii was the last state in the nation to detect HPAI, which is believed to have been transmitted by migratory birds.