MILWAUKEE — The price of groceries has risen sharply in the past few years, fueled by inflation, supply chain disruptions, market volatility, and now, tariffs.



What You Need To Know According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the prices for food prepared at home are expected to increase by 3.2% this year



Venice Williams, the executive director of Alice’s Garden Urban Farm in Milwaukee, said this has led to more people gardening



All 100 of the gardening plots at Alice’s Garden are currently in use by community members



Uncertainty in the economy and a craving for a sense of togetherness are some of the reasons people go to Alice's Garden

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the prices for food prepared at home are expected to increase by 3.2% this year, while restaurant food is expected to increase by 3.8%

Venice Williams, the executive director of Alice’s Garden Urban Farm in Milwaukee, said this has led to more people gardening.

All 100 of the gardening plots at Alice’s Garden are currently in use by community members. Williams said she has a waitlist of more than 12 people who would like to start growing in the garden. She said she has started encouraging people to share their garden plots and has plans to expand Alice’s Garden to include 10 more plots of soil.

“People are responding in fear of this current administration,” said Williams. “They are afraid that there will not be enough food in grocery stores. They’re afraid that even if they can access food, they will not be able to afford it. There are people who are currently receiving government assistance for food that they fear is going to be cut.”

Abdulkadir Hassan, the caretaker at Alice’s Garden, said he’s been extra busy with the increase of people.

“America as a whole is already on a budget,” he said. “We can’t manage more than we already have, and things going up at a fast rate. It’s out of our control, so us coming out here to plant our own is probably the only way to get by now.”

Rick and Leslie Smart have been growing vegetables at Alice’s Garden for about three years now. They said their focus is less on economics and more on the joy of gardening. Still, they said they’re always amazed at how much they can grow from just a few seeds.

“You’re finding more and more people say, wow that’s 15 feet by 15 feet, we can feed almost a family of four out of that if we do it properly,” Rick Smart said.

Hassan said he believes the increased interest in the garden is tied to a craving for community and togetherness.

“More people talking. More community-building. Different people from different places coming all in one place and building a society, right here, at Alice’s Garden,” he said.