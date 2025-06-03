DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A new Daytona Beach clinic offering pregnant women with prenatal and postpartum care is getting $250,000 in support from AdventHealth Daytona Beach.

Baby Steps Daytona — a collaboration between AdventHealth, the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County, and local OB-GYNs — serves pregnant women in Volusia County who are uninsured, underinsured, or struggling to find care.

The clinic, at 421 South Keech Street, gets patients in quickly, helps with Medicaid applications, offers sliding-scale payments, and provides community resources.

“This clinic isn’t just filling a gap, it’s a lifeline, and it is bringing much-needed help to women who often feel they have nowhere to turn,” said Dr. David Sinclair, president and CEO of AdventHealth Daytona Beach. “Every pregnant patient should have access to support, and every baby deserves the necessary resources for a healthy start.”

The care team at Baby Steps is led by Dr. Pam Carbiener, a longtime Daytona Beach OB-GYN who serves as the clinic’s medical director, AdventHealth said.

“I’ve met far too many women who show up in labor with no prenatal visits, no plan, and babies who need intensive care,” said Carbiener. “We’re here to change that, to meet expecting moms early, build trust, and give them and their babies the strong start they deserve.”

AdventHealth said the clinic follows The JJ Way, a nationally recognized care model created by midwife and maternal health advocate Jennie Joseph. The model focuses on early access, advocacy, and dignity for every patient, which they say helps reduce early births, emergency C-sections, and stress navigating pregnancy.

Along with prenatal checkups, they offer: