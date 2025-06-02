KEWAUNEE, Wis. — Jesse Kleiman built JR Metal Works in Kewaunee from the ground up. The business has 60 employees working at a pair of facilities.

“What we do is take engineers’ concepts and turn them into precision manufactured parts right here in Kewaunee, Wisconsin,” Kleiman said.

One of the key pieces of the business — metals — has been part of a reshuffling of U.S. trade policy.

Tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum were raised to 25% this spring and again to 50% in early summer.

“The tariffs in the beginning was kind of a shock to the industry. Everything hit pause for a second and everybody was forced to think a little outside of the box,” Kleiman said. “For us, we really leaned into services like Xometry where we can go on to their portal and access work from all across the globe.”

Xometry is a Maryland-based technology company that works to link manufacturers with customers.

“You’re seeing more American customers who are looking to do things domestically,” said Randy Altschuler, Xometry’s CEO. “Some of them are anxious to lock down the capacity that exists here, particularly locally within their areas.”

Xometry said it’s connected Wisconsin manufacturers with about $63 million in business.

“Technology is going to play an increasing important role in manufacturing. That’s going to be everywhere from the hardware you’re using in your manufacturing plant, but it also includes increased use of AI,” Altschuler said. “For American manufacturers, that’s really helpful. That will enable us to do things faster. Because we have a shortage of workforce… that will help us close some of that gap to other countries that have more people in the industry.”

Kleiman said he’s bullish on the prospects of re-shoring work here in the United States after an initial pause by customers.

“Now that they’ve had time to consider the option that is American manufacturing, we have more opportunities than we actually started with,” he said.