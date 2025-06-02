ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort will officially close its rip-roaring and rockin’ rollercoaster this summer.
Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit will permanently close on Aug. 18 to make way for a new experience, according to Universal's website.
The longtime attraction with a musical twist allows riders to pick a song to listen to while soaring toward the sky at a 90-degree angle and topping out at 65 mph.
The theme park said they will release more details later on the new experience that will replace the “adrenaline pumping and music thumping,” attraction.