MILWAUKEE — Thrifting, or buying second hand, is one shopping trend that continues to grow in popularity.

According to a 2024 study by the thrift store retailer Savers Value Village, one in three consumers had shopped at thrift stores or donation centers in the past year.

What You Need To Know According to a 2024 study by the thrift store retailer Savers Value Village, one in three consumers had shopped at thrift stores or donation centers in the past year



414Flea is a flea market in Milwaukee that provides space for local, independent vendors to sell vintage, thrifted finds



The 414Flea market runs through October



Shoppers and sellers said thrifting offers pieces made with higher, natural materials

414Flea is a flea market in Milwaukee that provides space for local, independent vendors to sell vintage, thrifted finds.

Makenzie Huchthausen founded 414Flea after a traumatic incident.

“I was selling vintage clothing full time for about three years, and my car exploded with all my inventory a week after I moved to Milwaukee,” said Huchthausen.

She’s now celebrating about four years of doing what she loves by providing a space to help local small businesses thrive.

On Sunday, June 1, 45 vendors filled Zócalo Food Park for the Summer Kickoff Market.

One of the vendors, Grass Stain Nostalgia, is owned and operated by Sam Tate.

“Anything L.L. Bean, Eddie Bauer, like that vintage outdoor wear, stuff like that,” said Tate about what he sells.

He finds all his thrifted items from donation centers, rummage sales, estate sales and also, his grandparents' attic.

He looks for unique 60s-90s-style clothing.

“And in my personal opinion, the clothes are way cooler,” Tate said. “If you look at, like, clothes they’re making now, they’re often inspired by the old stuff, so you might as well get the original for a cheaper price.”

And that’s a big reason why more people are opting to buy gently used clothing.

Huchthausen said thrifting offers several benefits, including saving money and reducing waste.

“In comparison to the clothes that are made now, they’re more designed so that people cycle through them faster, so that people buy more and more and more,” she said. “And they’re made with cheaper quality, and they’re designed to end up in the landfill.”

Shoppers also said thrifting is like a treasure hunt — where you can find one-of-a-kind pieces.

“I personally like to look for a lot of denim jackets here. I bought a denim jacket and a Packers jacket today,” said 414Flea thrifter Natalie Notham.

Tate said thrifted clothing also tends to be made with higher, natural materials.

“It’ll last you way longer than a fast fashion option,” said Tate.

The 414Flea market runs through October. For thrifters in the Greater-Milwaukee area who are interested in selling items, you can fill out an application by clicking here.