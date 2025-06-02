TAMPA, Fla. -- Hillsborough Area Regional Transit (HART) approved funding Monday that could lead to the restoration of the Cross Bay Ferry service.

HART approved transferring $4.8 million in federal funds to the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) to fund two ferries that would continue operations between Tampa and St. Pete’s downtowns.

Hillsborough County commissioners then terminated the agreement with HMS Ferries in mid-April.

According to St. Pete’s Transportation Director Evan Mory, the service ended early because operators wanted to swap out the ferry for a slower boat that would’ve taken twice as long to cross the bay, which violated their agreement with Hillsborough County.

The transfer still requires approval from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), which is the final step before the money can be put to use and ferry boats can be ordered.

“This is a big win for regional collaboration and for the future of transit in Tampa Bay,” said Brad Miller, Chief Executive Officer of PSTA. “Thanks to HART’s support, we’re closer than ever to bringing a faster, more convenient ferry service to our community by keeping this important federal funding right here, where it will be put to great use.”