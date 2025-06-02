OHIO — Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio, announced Monday that six new projects were approved for the state. There projects are expected to generate more $39 million in investments, and create and retain more than 2,000 jobs statewide.

Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik joined DeWine in announcing the projects, which are in northwest, central, southeast and southwest Ohio. Through these projects, officials expect the creation of 716 new jobs and the retainment of 1,300 for Ohioans.

The projects are also expected to result in more than $50 million in new payroll.

In central Ohio, Hexion Inc.’s expansion project in the city of Dublin, in Franklin County, is expected to create 100 full-time-equivalent positions and generate $11.7 million in new annual payroll. The company is a global chemical manufacturer which specializes in thermoset resins, adhesives and coatings for the construction, automotive and industrial sectors.

The proposed project is for the establishment of a new global research and development center for scientists and chemists to help boost collaboration. The Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) approved a 1.873%, 10-year Job Creation Tax Credit for it.

In the northwest region, Vaughn Industries, LLC, is looking to create a new location in the village of Carey, in Wyandot County. The company expects to create 126 full-time-equivalent positions and generate more than $8.8 million in new annual payroll. Vaughn Industries is a contractor that specializes in electrical, mechanical, networking and renewable energy projects, focusing on complex manufacturing for advanced technology.

Through the project, the company looks to merge current manufacturing operations and virtual design work into a new facility. TCA approved a 1.531%, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for the project.

For southeast Ohio, Azure Farms Inc., is expecting to create 150 full-time-equivalent positions and generate $11 million in new annual payroll because of its new location in the village of South Point, in Lawrence County. Azure is a nationwide distributor of organic, non-GMO and sustainable foods such as bulk grains, produce, dairy, pantry staples and eco-friendly household products.

The project proposes establishing a new location to support office, logistics, distribution and greenhouse production. TCA approved a 1.626%, nine-year Job Creation Tax Credit.

Three of the six projects approved are slated for southwest Ohio, specifically in Hamilton County.

Bay Cities Container Corporation is looking to establish a new location in Blue Ash and expects to create 10 full-time-equivalent positions, generating $1.8 million in new annual payroll. The company designs and manufactures corrugated products, including point-of-purchase displays and packaging with retail and industrial applications. It primarily serves clients in the consumer-packaged goods industry.

The project is to lease a new office to support design and sales operations. TCA approved a 1.510%, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit.

In Symmes Township, Melink Solar, LLC, is expecting to create 30 full-time-equivalent jobs, generating $3.6 million in new annual payroll because of an expansion project. The company designs, procures and installs solar energy systems for both commercial and industrial clients. The project is for establishing a new headquarters to serve for office functions, employee training and project displays.

TCA approved a 1.561%, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit.

The final project approved by officials is for StandardAero Component Services, Inc, which expects to create 300 full-time-equivalent positions and generate more than $13.8 million in new annual payroll through an expansion project in the city of Sharonville. The company is an independent maintenance, repair and overhaul service provider in the aerospace industry.

StandardAero Component Services’ project is to add space to the existing campus, new machinery and equipment. TCA approved a 1.433%, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit.