PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — As summer gets in to full swing for Bay area students, Pasco County is launching a new program to help kids get around even if their parents are at work.

GOPASCO has launched its summertime “Haul Pass” for its bus service.

For more information on GoPasco routes or the Summer Haul Pass, visit here

The pass costs $20 and is good through August 31 on any GoPasco bus route.

GoPasco Director Jannina Elkin said Pasco County has offered summer passes for years for students and added it’s not only to help kids stay active but also helps busy parents during the summer months.

“Right now we just made changes to our routes, so it’s better schedules, easier routes,” said Elkin. “They will be able to go on the busses and go wherever they need to go. Parents don’t have to take them anymore and be bringing them back and forth to their friends’ house or to the mall or library.

“They can just go to the closest bus stop.”

The Summertime Haul Pass can be purchased at any GoPasco Office, County Clerk Officer or public library.

Students just need to show a valid school ID.

College students are also welcome to us the Haul Pass.