Two weeks ago, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed State Bill 80, also known as the Florida State Park Preservation Act. It protects Florida’s 175 state parks from commercial development like golf courses, hotels and other luxury lodgings.

“It’s certainly peaceful and serene on a weekday like this,” Eugene Kelly said as he took a stroll around Tucker Hill, a trailhead part of the Withlacoochee State Forest.

“These lands were set aside in perpetuity for the people of the state, to protect these resources for all of us,” says Kelly.

Kelly is a conservation biologist and president of the Florida Native Plant Society. Being outdoors is a pretty common habit of his, walking trails and taking in the surrounding nature.

“They have a population of the red-cockaded woodpecker, another endangered species that was really just hanging on by a thread here a couple of decades ago,” said Kelly. “Now, it’s really expanded and it’s a thriving population, largely because of the great job that the state forest staff do here.”

More work to preserve these outdoor habitats is well under way with the Florida State Park Preservation Act.

“I mean, to take a thousand acres of great habitat and turn it into golf courses? That is just not what the state parks are there for,” Kelly said.

The forest neighbors a new golf course — Cabot Citrus Farms — which approached the state, asking for a land swap so it could expand. But environmentalists, like Kelly, made their voices heard, saying doing so would be unprecedented.

“These are decisions that should be coming from the agencies that are protecting and managing these lands,” Kelly said. “Otherwise, we’re essentially allowing development interests to decide what we’ll actually conserve, and that just makes no sense.”

The new law is a big step, Kelly says, toward preserving these lands, so that others can enjoy what they have to offer.

“I think there’s going to be a lot more public support for and sensitivity to the need to extend the kinds of protections we just provided to state parks, to provide that to some of the other lands as well.”

Ensuring the next generation of outdoor enthusiasts has something to enjoy.