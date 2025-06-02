TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers will return to Tallahassee on Tuesday after legislative leaders struck a deal on the Florida budget. New and seasoned lawmakers are meeting in Tallahassee to get up to speed ahead of session.

The agreement marks the end of a weeks-long stalemate between the Florida Senate and House over spending and tax relief. The deal proposes billions in recurring spending reductions and includes the elimination of the business rent tax and permanent sales tax exemptions targeted towards Florida families. It’ll also likely include various tax holidays.

“You got to have the tax breaks for disaster preparedness,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday. “Floridians… They’re able to get what they need and they’re able to save money.”

Florida lawmakers have yet to publish the budget’s full details. It includes a two percent raise for some state employees. It also devotes hundreds of millions to pay down state debt.

The agreement “provides for a fiscally responsible, balanced budget that reduces state spending, lowers per capita spending, and reduces the growth of state bureaucracy,” wrote Senate President Ben Albritton in a memo.

Lawmakers are scheduled to start budget-making process on Tuesday, with plans set to conclude the session by June 16. They’ll negotiate spending across various silos, including areas like healthcare and transportation. However, the budget announcement didn’t include any major changes addressing property tax.

“I know there’ll be a compromise around the cost of essential goods being reduced through a sales tax exemption,” said Orlando Democratic State Rep. Anna Eskamani. “And then there will continually be a larger conversation on property taxes.”