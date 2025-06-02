FLORIDA — The Duke Energy Foundation is helping Florida communities prepare for the hurricane season with $163,000 in emergency preparedness and resiliency grants.

Twelve organizations — including several in Central Florida — were awarded grants that will help place AEDs in high-traffic areas, provide CPR training to residents, fund community education and outreach materials, fund storm kits for seniors, upgrade weather monitoring technology, provide additional materials for emergency sheltering, among other local initiatives, according to a release.

“Although we are now entering the official start of storm season, community resilience and preparedness is a year-round effort,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “We are grateful for the ongoing collaboration and commitment of our first responders, emergency management officials and community agencies to prepare, plan and engage our communities. Being prepared is our best defense.”

Grants were awarded to the following organizations:

American Heart Association — $50,000

Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office — $5,000

Franklin County Board of County Commissioners — $8,000

Lake County Board of County Commissioners — $5,000

City of Davenport, FL — $5,000

Orange County Office of Emergency Management — $20,000

Seminole County Board of County Commissioners — $10,000

Town of Inglis — $10,000

Hernando County Emergency Management — $10,000

Gulf Coast Jewish Family and Family Services Inc. — $12,500

Suncoast Young People Theatre Inc. — $17,500

Winter Garden Heritage Foundation — $10,000

