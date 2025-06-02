TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday he had signed two bills into law, SB 606 and SB 322.
The new legislation is an extension of a bill signed into law in 2024 that made it easier for homeowners to remove unauthorized occupants from dwellings under certain conditions.
“Property rights are essential to maintaining an orderly and stable society. That’s why I signed legislation last year to protect residential property owners from squatting scams and empower law enforcement agencies to remove squatters expeditiously,” DeSantis said on a post on X.
Property rights are essential to maintaining an orderly and stable society. That’s why I signed legislation last year to protect residential property owners from squatting scams and empower law enforcement agencies to remove squatters expeditiously.— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 2, 2025
Today, I signed two laws… pic.twitter.com/37jbDLdXL9
“Today, I signed two laws that extend these remedies against squatting to commercial property owners in Florida. Businesses, including hotels and motels, should not be forced to go through arduous and costly eviction processes to reclaim their property from unauthorized occupants. And, with these new laws on the books, they won’t have to,” he continued.
The first of the new laws, SB 322, authorizes a property owner to request the sheriff to immediately remove people occupying commercial property, as well as prohibits occupants from causing damage to the property in question.
The other new law, SB 606, removes certain notification requirements for owners of public lodging and public food service businesses who wish to remove guests. It also would allow officers to arrest someone who remains on a commercial property after notice to leave was provided to the guest.