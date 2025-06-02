TAMPA — Tampa Union Station is an architectural gem, according to Architect Jerel McCants.

“It is an Italian Renaissance Revival,” he said.

The train station dates back to 1912, the same year the Titanic set sail, and is now the focus of a nearly $6 million restoration project.

“So we have two different intermediate steps we have to do to comply to make sure we're maintaining the integrity of the historic character of the station,” said McCants, who is the Vice President of the nonprofit Friends of Tampa Union Station which is leading the effort with detailed, historically inspired drawings of the station.

“You see even how they stacked the bricks in? All this is beautiful, like it'll take forever to do something like that now,” he said while pointing to the drawings.

The restoration will involve updated paint, new windows and the creation of public meeting spaces. McCants says it will be returned to its original prominence and will honor the memories here.

“To hear the stories. You hear like these guys, they’re like 70 years old, and they are still fascinated. Love trains and talk about their experience, about catching trains,” said McCants.

Last year, the station welcomed a record-breaking 156,000 Amtrak passengers. Now, with its first major upgrade in over 30 years, it’s gearing up to welcome even more.

“More people are moving to this side of Florida. There’s more traffic coming here,” said McCants.

Despite aging, weathering and wear and tear, McCants says the bones of this building are still strong.

He remarks that it’s a great foundation for the next chapter of the station.

McCants states that the restoration project pays tribute to the station’s roots as Tampa’s first major transportation hub while re-imagining it as a vibrant space for the community.

Renovations at Tampa Union Station are expected to be finished by December.