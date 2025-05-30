ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As we recognize Pride Month, a pair who has made the Sunshine City their home is also enchanting audiences.

The Zubrick Magic Theatre has a story of hard work, resilience, but most of all pride in their many milestones.

That also includes their community.

Watching their promo video, you can see how happy they are of their chosen hometown.

"Illusionists Chris and Ryan have brought their act to their forever home...that's St. Pete," said a voice actor in the promo.

The Zubricks gave Spectrum News a personal tour of their theatre in downtown St. Petersburg, where we found out about their history and a timeline of their magical careers.

As we rounded a Wall of Fame with what looked like a picture calendar of their magic milestones, the illusionists talked about their early beginnings.

“We started magic at a young age,” said Chris Zubrick. “For me, I found a magic trick in the bottom of my cereal box."

For Ryan Zubrick, he received a magic-trick boxset on his birthday.

"It wasn't until many years later when we were double booked for the same event by coordinators, we showed up to the event,” said Chris of his first meeting with Ryan. “Saw Ryan was there, I was there. We both had our shows. Combined them together…well the rest is history."

Their partnership took them across the world and kindled a much more intimate relationship which now includes a family.

“Ryan and I have been together for 20 years,” said Chris.

Chris said they are husbands and in 2017 welcomed their son Oliver.

He is now seven years old.

“Oliver also loves performing magic, and he has his own act that he performs on stage," said Chris.

Ryan said Oliver loves hanging around the theatre.

“He'll be backstage pulling curtains or helping move props and like Chris said he sometimes does his own act on stage as well," said Ryan.

The theatre came next.

Of course, Oliver had a hand as well in its creation.

"We took some of Oliver's sidewalk chalk and we marked up the concrete,” said Chris.

They explained how together they lined where the stage would go and outlined aspects of the rest of the theatre including the lobby.

"We've built out the entire theater,” said Ryan. “We assembled all the risers, the chairs, built the walls, painted assembled the stage, hung the lighting, programmed all the lighting and created this intimate theatrical experience."

Then, the magic started enchanting audiences.

"Our magic is less about the magic tricks and it's more about the feelings that we give to our audiences,” said Chris. “It's that childlike wonder to experience magic again and see that unfold right before your eyes."

Since opening their doors, they say the community has supported them.

"So many people say thank you for bringing this to St. Pete which it just always sticks with me and find it super heartwarming,” said Ryan.

Fans would say the show belongs on a Las Vegas level stage and the Zubricks could be performing anywhere in the world.

“But we love being here,” said Ryan. “And the fact that the community has such appreciation for the arts is gratifying and one of the reasons we love being here."

They have embraced the community too.

"Not only do we provide our own shows here but on the nights that we're dark, we rent out the theatre to other organizations and other production companies," said Chris.

That support comes in the worst of times as well.

They lost their home during Hurricane Milton and had to briefly sleep inside the theater.

"Shortly after the hurricanes, the community stepped up and said we need to get the magic of St. Pete back,” said Chris. “What can we do to help you?"

Ryan said them and the St. Pete community shared a horrible experience together and worked to get through it.

“The community's support through all that and so many are going through the same thing,” said Ryan. “We got up and running as fast as we could here but we would have people in our audience that after the show would say ‘we lost our home’ but to be able to forget about that for an hour and a half and be here and laugh and have fun made a world of difference."

They have in pride in their work, family milestones, and community.

"I am most proud to see our son Oliver getting interested in magic and to take to the stage all on his own,” said Chris. While Ryan is proud of seeing the proof that hard work does pay off.

And of all the places to be, they chose St. Petersburg.

"The sense of community of almost 5 years that we've been here has really been amazing,” said Ryan. “We truly can't see ourselves be anywhere but here," said Chris.