ORLANDO, Fla. — As the Trump administration works to slim down government spending, that includes millions of dollars in funding for HIV medications.

What You Need To Know LGBT+ Center Orlando has provided HIV and STI testing for decades



The service is free, but funding cuts from the federal government is causing them to pay for tests out of pocket



The Center Orlando reported losing more than $180,000 in funding so far this year



HIV funding goes towards testing and medications, which provide preventative and treatment options for those with a positive test

LGBT+ Center Orlando was established in 1978. The center provides multiple services in Central Florida, including HIV and STI testing.

Chief Administrative Officer Marshall Turner says 650 to 700 people walk in for HIV testing each month, making it one of the largest testing sites in Central Florida.

“Sexual health is everybody’s responsibility; it’s not just something specific to the LGBTQ+ community,” said Turner.

Turner said a test only takes 15 minutes and is free to patients, due to funding. Programs such as the 340B Drug Pricing Program allow organizations to prescribe medications for free.

“It’s a service that is so vital to so many people in the country and it is one of the things that as we’ve looked at cuts from Washington and cuts from local government,” Turner said. “We are afraid that one day that 340B program might get cut.”

According to federal statistics, 1.2 million people in the United States live with HIV. The virus has killed more than 700,000 Americans since 1981.

However, preventative and treatment options are available, changing the lives for the thousands of people who receive a positive test back.

Turner is passionate about helping others ever since he received a positive HIV test result in 2014.

“With modern medicine, I’ve had an undetectable status since about six months after my diagnosis, so I’ve officially crossed the long-term survivor threshold,” said Turner.

The team at The Center Orlando says concerns over money getting pulled on the state and federal levels worries them since testing is their most popular service.

George Wallace, The Center Orlando’s Chief Executive Officer, says Florida ranks number one in new HIV rates in the entire country.

“It just kind of breaks my heart that our community is a political target now more than ever,” said Wallace.

Leaders with the organization reported losing more than $182,000 so far this year because of funding cuts, but Wallace says he is trying to get some of that money back.

HIV tests used to be covered by one of their grants, but now they purchase it on their own. He emphasized the importance of supporting local organizations while national programs shift.

“The state has opened up HIP grants, which is High Impact Prevention, so we are applying for that so hopefully we can get some of that funding reinstated,” said Wallace.

The LGBT+ Center offers HIV and STI testing at their Orlando and Kissimmee locations. The Center Orlando offers testing at 942 N Mills Ave., while the Kissimmee location is 901 E Oak St. Suite A.

To see what times are available, click here.

For information about HIV in Orange County, click here.