MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Kohl’s Corp. on Thursday reported a loss of $15 million in its fiscal first quarter.

That’s compared to a loss of $27 million in the same period last year.

The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street's expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 22 cents per share.

Results come after the company announced earlier this month is had terminated its CEO Ashley Buchanan. He was let go for violation of company policies related to an undisclosed conflict of interest.

Michael Bender, former chair of the Kohl’s Board of Directors, has been serving as the interim chief executive officer in the gap while a search for a new CEO is underway.

“Our first quarter performance was ahead of our expectations and the actions we are taking are starting to make progress with early signs of a positive impact. Our team is focused and motivated to deliver great products, great value, and a great shopping experience to our customers. I want to thank our amazing team of associates for their hard work and dedication. I am excited to lead this next chapter of Kohl’s and build on the momentum we have begun to generate,” Bender said in a release.

The department store operator also posted revenue of $3.23 billion in the first quarter period, beating Wall Street forecasts, though still a decrease of 4.1% year over year. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.2 billion.

Kohl’s said it expects full-year earnings to be 10 cents to 60 cents per share.

See the full first quarter results here.