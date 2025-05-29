LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The legality and use of gaming machines has been a hot-button issue for years in Kentucky.

For years, Cres Bride had what he called slot machine-like "gray games" throughout his establishment, Joe’s Older Than Dirt, before they were banned in 2023.

He said those restrictions have hamstrung small businesses across Kentucky.

“It was a great way for independent businessmen throughout the state of Kentucky to generate extra revenue," he said. "Most of these were small businessmen, and this additional revenue really helps keep them afloat.”

Right now, the only legal way to operate "gray machines" is to partner with a nonprofit, which Bride said he’s done.

He also said only Churchill Downs benefits from "gray games" being made illegal, since they can legally operate their historical horse racing machines. Lawmakers have essentially allowed Churchill Downs to monopolize gaming machines, he said.

“There should be an allowance for independent small businessmen to share in the wealth of video slot machines rather than just giving Churchill Downs or the thoroughbred industry exclusive control over the gaming,” Bride said.

State Sen. David Yates, D-Louisville, said he's open to this conversation, as long as there's accountability for what happens.

“What I’ve seen happen is the good actors follow the law, and a lot of — some people — have ignored it and there’s been very little enforcement," Yates said.

Yates advocated for charitable gaming to provide extra money to community nonprofits while also acknowledging Churchill Downs is a major contributor to Louisville’s economic success. He has advocated for expanding gaming.

“I think it’s really important that we make sure that we provide experiences for tourism in Louisville and for what our constituents want," he said. "There has to be a framework in place. When you say that, though, it has to be fair, and we want to make sure that our small businesses have the opportunity to be at the table and to be able to compete and work together.”

The ban has also withstood legal challenges. Last year, a Franklin County Circuit Judge allowed the ban against "gray machines" to remain in place, rejecting claims it violated the state constitution.

