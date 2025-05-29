BOONE, N.C. — Amy Forrester has been in Boone since she was 19 years old. She raised her kids here, and 18 months ago opened Fizz Ed. It's a place where bubbles blow out of the windows and monkey lights hang from the ceiling with a menu that is fun for everyone as well.

"We wanted to feel like a party that you stumbled into, and you're totally welcome to stay," Forrester said.

The restaurant's most popular items are sloppy joe, smash burgers and its beats bowl.

"Making it through the hurricane was a little tough because that was expected to be our highest revenue season of our opening year," Forrester said.

It became a rough start when Hurricane Helene blew through, heavily damaging parts of Boone and shutting down the area to visitors.

"It should have been close to 30% to 40% of our revenue for 2024 that we potentially lost," Forrester said.

The area is seeing a bounce-back though. Ski season was a big deal in bringing visitors back up the mountain. Now, a strong spring is anticipated.

"It is easy to look past economic changes, whereas physical changes you can see. Buildings are repaired. Our roads are coming back to life. Our roads are getting ready to go. It's a little harder to see that people are struggling to make sure they make it through this next year," Forrester said.

Boone Area Chamber of Commerce President David Jackson agrees. He says now is the time Boone needs visitors.

"This is still that place that I have loved for generations and is our family getaway, and it needs you. This is a very important chapter of this overall story, and that chapter is going to be authored by the people that come back here and write it," Jackson said.

The chamber just recently released the 2025 Q1 economic indicators report, which examines Watauga County and the high county economy.

"The reporting is showing that again that the efforts that are going into this recovery is paying off. Businesses can hire people. They are getting the resources they need to stay there," Jackson said.

North Carolina as a whole saw spending increases in tourism despite Helene. Total spending by domestic and international visitors in North Carolina increased by 3.1%, reaching 36.7 billion in 2024.

The state ranked No. 5 with nearly 40 million domestic visitors, and they spend more than $100 million per day in North Carolina.

"I think those that contribute to the report are happy to see that there is progress being made," Jackson said.