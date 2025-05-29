ORLANDO, Fla. — An immigration attorney in Orlando is raising concerns about a statement by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio that the United States will revoke visas for Chinese students.

Henry Lim said he has been getting calls from business partners in China who have relatives in the U.S.

They are concerned by a statement released by Secretary of State Marco Rubio announcing the State Department will revoke visas for Chinese students



The statement says the policy includes Chinese students "with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields"

“People are worried,” Lim said. “People are worried about the sentiment of this country, the receptiveness of this country towards Chinese nationals, and that is a very troubling prospect.”

The announcement also has left many Chinese students uncertain of their future.

“We will also revise visa criteria to enhance scrutiny of all future visa applications from the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong,” the statement continued.

Lim explained that once accepted into a school, a student has to be issued an I-20, a document for international students who want to learn in the United States. Then, they have a thorough consulate interview before starting classes.

The announcement Wednesday is the latest from the Trump administration regarding higher education and international students. Last month, thousands of student visas were revoked, including some in Central Florida, but a federal judge reversed that move.

For students who still are in the application phase, federal leaders have also ordered U.S. embassies to pause new student visa interviews ahead of their social media vettings.