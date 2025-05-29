HEATH, Ohio — The Heath-Newark-Licking County Port Authority and Boeing Company announced Thursday they have made a lease extension at the Central Ohio Aerospace and Technology Center in Heath, which will result in a more than $50 million investment by Boeing, according to a news release.

According to the Health-Newark-Licking County Port Authority, Boeing helps with maintenance, repair and overhaul of defense and aerospace guidance, as well as navigation systems.

“For nearly 30 years, our partnership with the Heath-Newark-Licking County Port Authority has enabled us to put down deep roots in the community while supporting a variety of missions essential to our nation’s defense and security,” said Mike Murasky, director of Boeing Strategic Deterrent Systems, in a release. “This shared history, along with our latest investment, underscores our commitment to ensuring that Heath, Ohio, continues to be a vibrant hub for aerospace and defense manufacturing for many years to come.”

The Port Authority also announced it will commit nearly $3 million to build a "state-of-the-art sensitive compartmented information facility, known as a SCIF, will be installed."

It believes that it will position Boeing to help attract the next generation to work at the facility.

“This news is significant news not just for Heath and Licking County, but all of Ohio,” said Port Authority President and CEO Rick Platt in a release. “This $50 million investment is a commitment to the long-term future of Boeing’s unique capabilities in Licking County and Ohio. It’s a commitment that resonates with the community, the current workforce, and the future workforce. This facility is a national asset, and this commitment strengthens its capabilities for the national defense which have spanned more than six decades here in Licking County.”

The current lease is now in effect though Sept. 30, 2038 with an option through 2043.

According to the Port Authority, the Boeing Company had more than $5.8 billion in supplier spending in Ohio in 2024.