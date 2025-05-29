OHIO — The Department of Health and Human Services canceled funding for the development of vaccine meant to protect humans from avian influenza.

What You Need To Know Moderna received $590 million in January to support the development of the vaccine



The vaccine would have used the same MRNA technology as vaccines used to protect against COVID-19



“Yeah, I think they’re watching this with skepticism,” agriculture expert Andy Vance said when discussing how farmers may be reacting to this decision.

The vaccine would protect humans from the disease.

“So the industry and the agriculture space has been reacting to how this disease has evolved, how this virus has evolved and the transmission of it, so if we can figure out the transmission then we can figure out how to fight it,” he said.

Throughout the last few years, farmworkers have become infected with avian influenza.

“[The decision] is very concerning because agriculture has been a very pro-science, pro-innovation industry because we’ve benefited. We have made it the safest, most abundant, most affordable food supply in the history of man. That’s all been through scientific innovation and technological advancement,” Vance said.

